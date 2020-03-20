The City of Montevideo, along with other local governments and health partners, continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Montevideo City Manager Robert Wolfington assures the public that the city is doing all it can to stay informed about the situation in order to continue the day-to-day operations of the city.

He said: “We are closely monitoring the situation, and we are committed to continuing to operate the essential services we provide to the community. We do ask at this time that you limit visits to Montevideo City Hall, and only do so if it’s absolutely necessary.”

According to Wolfington, city staff and officials are working closely with Countryside Public Health, Montevideo Public Schools, Chippewa County, and other agencies as the response to COVID-19 continues to evolve.

Wolfington announced that the community center is now closed until further notice. “The city has made the freezers at the community center available to Prairie Five to hold the frozen meals it is providing residents served by its meal programs.” (Editor’s note: Prairie Five has suspended its Meals on Wheels program, but they are delivering frozen meals to the program’s participants.)

The Montevideo City Council will be holding a special meeting tomorrow (Friday) evening at 7 p.m. to discuss issues surrounding COVID-19. “The meeting is open to the public, but the city wishes to observe the limits of public gatherings the best we can,” said Wolfington. “My goal is to have the meeting re-broadcast on Channel 180 so people can see what we’re doing.”

City offices are open, but the city asks that people only come if they absolutely need to. “This is a quickly evolving situation, so things could change,” Wolfington said.

All city services are functioning normally. “The city will not be disconnecting water from residences or businesses at this time,” said Wolfington. “It is vital that people wash their hands and keep their homes and businesses clean. Also, we are asking that people do not flush wipes of any kind down the toilet. Wipes will clog our equipment at the waste treatment plant.”

The city will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and changes to its action plan as warranted. The city also encourages everyone to follow guidance from Countryside Public Health, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the CDC