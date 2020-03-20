On Saturday afternoon, the 5th annual Crazy Bingo to Combat ALS went off without a hitch inside the St. James American Legion.

Kids showed up in droves with their parents for kids Bingo. The big prize at kid's bingo was a bike.

Mr. Cooper's seventh-grade class helped out for the second straight year as part of the community outreach program at the high school.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity and a good experience for the kids to give back," said Cooper.

Event coordinator Bill Brown was worried at first over whether the event would go as planned, but as he and his team were setting up the decision was made to go on with the event. In return, the event saw another full Watonwan Room inside the Legion, with some overflow seating into the bar section.

"We're overwhelmed, happy, and grateful with the support that we get," said Brown. "We never take it for granted."

Gus' Freinds will take part in the ALS Walk at Spring Lake Park on April 29th. There are currently 25 people on Gus' Freinds roster.

To donate and support finding a cure for ALS in memory of Corinne Brown, go to http://webmn.alsa.org/site/TR?team_id=376853&fr_id=13537&pg=team

Check out the full photo gallery of the event on the St. James Plaindealer website and Facebook page.