The Mayville State University Comets men's basketball team recently captured its third straight North Star Athletic Association Conference tournament (NSAAC) title.

Head Coach Darren Tighe and Assistant Coach Dalton Kleinschmidt have ties to Cedar Mountain, and Tighe also coached at Redwood Valley before moving on to the collegiate ranks.

Post-season play saw the second seeded Comets beat the seventh seed from Dakota State 74-59 inside the Lewy Lee Fieldhouse of Mayville State. The Comets then headed down to Watertown, S.D. for the NSAA Final Four.

“For us, Watertown has somewhat become a home away from home. We’ve started calling it ‘Mayville South’ because of the success we’ve been able to have here over the years and all the fans that make the trip to give us a home court-like atmosphere,” Tighe said.

The Comets would battle the third-seeded Viterbo V-Hawks in the semifinals and come out with a 75-62 win to advance them to the championship game.

The Comets had anticipated playing the top seed Bellevue University in the championship round, but an upset by fifth seed Waldorf University presented a different task for MSU.

“Waldorf was a tough match-up for everyone in our league. They’ve got a seven-foot post player (NSAA defensive player of the year) and one of the best 1-on-1 scorers we’ve played all year. Our game plan was simple – value the basketball, play at our pace and stick together,” Kleinschmidt said.

Mayville would jump out to an early 30-24 halftime lead. The second half saw the Comets up the lead to as big as 14 points. Down the stretch the Comets continued to make clutch free-throws and eventually secured a win with a final score of 65 -62. The Comets were led by senior Max Cooper who was named tournament MVP.

“This is the first time in a while I’ve been at a loss for words. I’m so proud for our two seniors. Seeing a guy like Max earn another conference title and tournament MVP is undoubtedly the best feeling for me,” Tighe said. “He’s a first class kid with a great support system behind him. Knowing the adversity he’s gone through, I’m really proud of him.”

This is not the first three-peat in school history. As a matter of fact this is the third time the program has done this: 1996-98 (Tim Miles/Paul Grove); 2005-07 (Craig Smith), 2018-20 (Tighe).

“Going into this season we could’ve never predicted this. We only had two returning players from the previous season and brought in a handful of new recruits, but I think that speaks volume to the identity and culture of this program. There’s not a lot of teams that can build chemistry as fast as we have done. This is a special group, and they’re determined to make some noise at the national tournament,” Kleinschmidt said.

The Comets have been on the nation’s radar ranking as high as #22 in the country for NAIA Division II and have a current record of 24-5. The team was awarded a seventh seed in the 83rd Annual NAIA national tournament and were scheduled to face Oregon Tech in opening round action in Kansas City, Mo.

Note: It has been announced that the 83rd Annual NAIA national tournament has been cancelled.

- Submitted Photo