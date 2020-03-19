As part of Mayo Clinic Health System’s response to COVID-19, we have carefully evaluated the readiness of our facilities, personnel and capacity.

Based on this review, we have changed clinic hours at Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and no Saturday hours, effective immediately. This decision is being made to free up resources to assist in Mayo Clinic’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new hours will be in place until further notice. Call Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James at 507-375-3261 for more information.