On February 21, Tri-Valley’s Administrative Office in Crookston held a staff soup cook-off for the coveted “Golden Spoon”. Special guest judges included Don Diedrich (board member), Gary Willhite (board member), and Craig LaPlante (friend to the board). The winner of the “Golden Spoon” was Ashlee Johnson (Program Assistant, Head Start) with her delicious chicken gnocchi soup. Every soup submission was outstanding and included chicken alfredo tortellini, chicken vegetable, chicken gnocchi (two versions), clam chowder supreme, and smoked chicken corn chowder. Staff polled after the event thought food contests should be held more often in the office.

Lucy Yanez began her career with Head Start, Child and Family Programs as a Preschool Classroom Assistant. In 2018, she completed her Preschool Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential and became an Assistant Teacher. This past January, Lucy added an Infant/Toddler CDA to her list of accomplishments and is now working as an Infant Teacher at the Crookston center.

Kathleen Goodyke has been working with Tri-Valley Head Start, Child and Family Programs in Crookston since December of 2018. She began as a class- room assistant substitute before she decided to join the center full-time as the Early Head Start relief. Kathleen worked diligently to complete her ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI) courses along with the other requirements. She recently earned her Infant/Toddler Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential.