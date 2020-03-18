Walter “Walt” George Kittelson passed from this life on January 14, 2020. He was 94 years old. Walt was born in Meadowlands to Lillian and Selmer Kittelson, but he spent most of his early years on the farm in Milan. On March 5, 1944, he was married to Jean Erickson of Montevideo until her death in 2014. Together they enjoyed a full life of family, travel and shared experiences. Their final move was to Huntsville, Ala. in 1964 where they were members of St Mark's Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Following his wife's death, Walt moved to Morningside Assisted Living until his death.

His was a full life with family at its center. Walt was retired from government service, as well as the United State Army. At 19 he served his country in WWII in Japan. On his return he continued to serve in the Minnesota National Guard and was activated during the Korean War and served in Alabama. His military career continued as an Army Reservist until his retirement as a Colonel in 1985.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean, in 2014; and siblings, Hazel, Ralph and Eleanor. Survivors include children, Kathy Sletten of Huntsville, Ala., Gary Kittelson and wife, Candy, of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Kevin Kittelson and wife, Marybeth, of Berthoud, Col.; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren,

A service in memory of Walt's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Huntsville, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 200 Longwood Drive SE, Huntsville, AL 35801. (www.laughlinservice.com)