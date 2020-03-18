Arlo Tostenson of Milan passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Luther Haven in Montevideo at the age of 89.

Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan. Pastor Kristine Isder will officiate, and burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Arlo Harvey Tostenson was born September 7, 1930, to Edwin and Eleanor Tostenson in their country home in Chippewa county. Arlo had three siblings, one brother and two sisters. He grew up on the family farm, not far from where he would spend his life farming. He was baptized and confirmed at Jevnaker Lutheran Church. Arlo attended country school and later attended school in Milan. He graduated from Milan High School in 1948. Arlo met and married the love of his life, Janet Hortense Olson, on September 30, 1951. Together they had six children and raised a wonderful family while operating their family farm. A proud veteran of the Korean Conflict, Arlo enlisted and served in the Army from 1954–1956. He was based in Oahu at Schofield Barracks Army Base. Due to his service, Arlo was a member of the Milan Legion and Montevideo VFW.

Arlo's favorite things included spending time with family, playing cards (buck tournaments in particular), golf, pool and bowling leagues, fall deer hunting trips up north, sitting on his favorite tractor and enjoying his barn. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage. Arlo loved Janet's baking and all of the sweets she lovingly prepared for him, as well as ending the day with a nice glass of whiskey with one ice cube while watching the sun go down. He was a very proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He rejoined his heavenly family on his late mother's birthday where they celebrated together as he was welcomed to heaven.

Arlo is survived by his loving wife Janet; children: Mike (Renae) Tostenson of Appleton; Laurie (Gary) Borgendale of Blaine; Gary (Jolie) Tostenson of Mina Lake, S.D.; Robert (Jennifer) Tostenson of Milan; Paul (Connie) Tostenson of Milan; and Julie (Noah) Wilcox of Grand Rapids; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne Gustafson; sister-in-law, Darlene Tostenson; and numerous extended family and friends.

Arlo was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Burt Larson and Dorothy Gustafson; brother, Ken Tostenson; sisters-in-law Sally Tostenson, Arlene Grossman, and Carol Olson; and brothers-in-law, Wally Larson, Kenny Anderson, and Russ Olson.