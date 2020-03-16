Governor Tim Walz announced an Emergency Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota's Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The best way to prevent this infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Use an alcohol-based sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

As of today, there are no cases in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood or Rock counties.

Public Health has been working diligently over the past several weeks with community partners including: hospitals and clinics, emergency managers and law enforcement, schools, counties and cities, businesses, faith-based organizations, etc. We’ve been working as a collective community to be prepared for this emergency.

The Minnesota Department of Health has recommendations for:

Communities

Individuals and Families

Schools and Child Care

Workplaces

Community and Faith-Based Organizations

Health Care Settings and Health Care Providers.

These recommendations include those who have underlying medical conditions.

The latest information can be found at these reliable sources:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

swmhhs.com/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-information/

Minnesota Department of Health hotline 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is open 7am-7pm Monday - Sunday

For further local information, please call or e-mail the following:

Lauren Mellenthin 507-537-4075 lauren.mellenthin@swmhhs.com

Ann Orren 507-532-1317 ann.orren@swmhhs.com

Carol Biren 507-532-4136 carol.biren@swmhhs.com

– Information courtesy of Southwest Health and Human Services