Minnesota’s public airport system generates $18.2 billion in annual economic activity statewide, according to a new study the Minnesota Department of Transportation released today that details the economic impact of the state’s 133 public airports. Additional study findings include:

·The 126 public airports in Greater Minnesota support more than 13,000 jobs and more than $570 million in annual payroll.

The seven Metropolitan Airport Commission airports, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International, support more than 80,000 jobs and more than $3.9 billion in annual payroll.

“This study shows that Minnesota general aviation and commercial aviation provide outsized value to the communities they serve,” said Cassandra Isackson, MnDOT Office of Aeronautics director. “Every airport serves its community in a unique way, from supporting local commerce and jobs to supplying essential emergency and medical services. We encourage everyone to check out their community’s individual airport report on the study’s website.”

In a separate study from MnDOT Aeronautics, results were recently released from the Airport Economic Impact Study that was conducted in early 2019. In that study, St. James Municipal Airport had 260 visitors, eight employees, a payroll of $280,120.

St. James Municipal Airport supports non-stop connectivity to many destinations in the lower 48 states.

The airport had a spending total of $1.3 million and an economic activity of $1.6 million. State and local tax revenues totaled $48.830.

“Area businesses use general aviation to cut trips from days to hours and tie together company offices,” reads the MNDot report. “Manufacturing firms sometimes use general aviation to support their logistics with just-in-time shipment of parts and supplies. The airport also supports convenient access for customers and suppliers of local employers. Industrial Construction Services (ICS) is a local business that benefits from its use of the airport.”

The St. James airport also supports local agriculture.

“The airport supports visiting or transient aerial applicators that operate within an area for weeks at a time. While visiting, they often have local expenditures for lodging, food, and various retail purchases. Transient aerial applicators, including ASI, NuWay, CFS, and Crystal Valley, operate at the airport.”

The airport holds educational values as well, with students from Minnesota State University Mankato and Iowa Lakes Community College training at the airport.

MnDOT commissioned the Minnesota Statewide Airport Economic Impact Study to measure the annual economic impact provided by 126 public airports, most of them located in Greater Minnesota.

The study also includes data the Metropolitan Airports Commission provided for seven public airports in the seven-county Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport. The study was completed in partnership with, and funded with grants through, the Federal Aviation Administration.

For more information, including the individual economic impact statements for the 126 public airports directly studied by MnDOT, visit www.mndot.gov/airport-economic-study.