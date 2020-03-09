The Redwood Area Education Foundation will be hosting a Leave a Legacy Event this Wednesday (March 11) from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls. The event is an educational session on “Insights into Non-Profits.” A complementary lunch will be served.

A panel discussion will be held including successful donor stories, how to work effectively with advisors, how to recruit new donors, honing successful marketing techniques and more. The moderator will be Nancy Hansen of Thrivent Financial.

Afterwards a tour of the Orrin S. Estebo Career Development and Training Center will be offered.

Those who are interested in attending may register for this event at www.leavealegacyswmn.org. This event is free and open to the public.

The mission of Leave a Legacy Southwest Minnesota is to encourage philanthropy by connecting and educating southwest Minnesota donors, non-profit organizations and professional advisors on the benefits, methods and opportunities of charitable gift planning in an effort to strengthen and sustain our rural communities.

The Redwood Area Education Foundation was organized to enhance, support and expand student opportunities and promote educational excellence in the Redwood Area School District.

The foundation is a member of Leave a Legacy.

For more information about the event contact Tami Riley at (507) 644-8023.