Crookston High School teacher Shelly Thomforde, who coordinates the school’s student summer educational trips to Europe, when asked by the Times about the potential impact of the COVID-19/coronavirus on the trip planned for this June, said she is closely monitoring the situation.

The students are supposed to spend 10 days in Italy and Greece. Millions of Italians are on mandatory quarantine, as Italy is one the biggest hot spots on the globe for coronavirus.

Thomforde says the firm that handles the CHS trip as well as similar trips by other schools, could potentially modify the trip so the CHS students visit different countries. No students are being sent to countries considered Level 3 or Level 4 for coronavirus.

Worst case, Thomforde said, the trip is cancelled and the students get a voucher to travel on another trip at a later time.