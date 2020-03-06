In their final meet prior to sub-regionals, the St. James Knowledge Bowl team placed first out of 24 total teams, leading throughout the meet

"After the written round we were a bit surprised we were in first place," said Briar Lenz. "We kept that spot and actually increased our lead throughout the meet."

The team may have been the beneficiaries of some good karma. The table they sat at in round one had its buzzer break. But the new buzzer used also broke, but the Saints still kept their lead, even through a tough second round.

"We thought it was lucky so we sat at the same table every time," said Lenz.

The charm of new team sweatshirts might not have hurt either.

"I think it really did a number on the other team because I think they were afraid of our crew necks," said Jayger Danhoff.

Lenz was on a very strong Knowledge Bowl team a year ago.

"We have a lot of chemistry and I'm friends with the people here so I think we had to kind of adjust to that," said Lenz. "We're adjusting and peaking at the right time hopefully."

The foursome of Lenz, Danhoff, Ben Foss and Isaac Carstensen are all friendly away from the competition room, so finding that balance between competitor and friend has been a delicate one, especially when multiple answers are thrown out.

"It's a lot of pressure when they ask a question and you have two or three answers at your table," said advisor Carissa Lick. "Having to decide within 15 seconds is difficult.

The first-place finish was the first of the year for the team, a breakthrough after a handful of top-ten finishes, including a fourth-place finish.

The win comes at the perfect time for the Knowledge Bowl team, as sub-regionals is this Friday, followed by regionals on the 16th. To advance to the regional meet, the Saints have to place in the top-14.

"I think we can do it," said Lenz. "We know the answers a lot of the times we just don't buzz in quick enough, so if we can buzz in a second earlier we should be good."