Donate to our food shelf this month!

For well over 30 years, food shelves around the state have made an extra push for donations during March by participating in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. The annual food drive is a very important event for the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf and others around the state.

Donations collected from March 1 to April 12 are partially matched by the Minnesota FoodShare organization.

The Sleepy Eye Food Shelf asks you to be generous and reminds that monetary donations are most beneficial as they provide access to discounted products.

In 2019, the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf served 397 households — 1,386 residents — with 27,654 pounds of food. Thanks to the generosity of donors, these people had food on their tables.

The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club helped kick off the March drive with a generous $1,000 donation to the local food shelf.

Monetary donations should be mailed to: Sleepy Eye Food Shelf, P.O. Box 492, Sleepy Eye MN 56085.

There are collection boxes for non-perishable food items at St. Mary’s Church and Schutz Family Foods.