Spring weight road restrictions on Brown County roads will go into effect on Friday, March 6 at 12:01 a.m.

Spring weight road restrictions on Brown County roads will go into effect on Friday, March 6 at 12:01 a.m. to coincide with weight restrictions imposed by MnDOT in the South Zone.

All County roadways are restricted to five, seven, nine, or 1-tons per axle as indicated by posted signs. For gravel roads, the weight restriction is five tons per axle. Any Brown County paved road not marked by signs is restricted to 10 tons. These limits are imposed to minimize road damage during the spring thaw.

A weight restriction map for Brown County roads can be found at co.brown.mn.us click on Departments, Highway, Maps, Weight restrictions.

From MnDOT:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end winter load increases and start spring load restrictions in the south, southeast, and metro frost zones Friday, March 6 at 12:01 a.m.

Road restriction maps showing locations of weight-restricted routes are listed at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.