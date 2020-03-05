Coronation will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.

The Miss Sleepy Eye organization invites the community to the 73rd Annual Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation to see who will be crowned as Miss Sleepy Eye 2020 and her two Princesses. Coronation will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Advanced tickets can be purchased from the candidates.

When the candidates gathered for the Miss Sleepy Eye candidate kick-off event in February, they each wrote their answer to the question, “Why are you excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate?” Meet the candidates for Miss Sleepy Eye 2020:

Maranda Braulick is the daughter of Doug and Melinda Braulick. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I love being involved in the community as much as possible, either by donating my time to volunteer or supporting local events that are going on that help make our community grow.” Maranda is sponsored by Sleepy Eye Repair, Inc.

Crystal Hecht is the daughter of Curt and Kathy Hecht. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I will get to learn more about the community and be more involved.” Crystal is sponsored by SouthPoint Financial Credit Union.

Jaclyn Nessett is the daughter of Greg and Sheila Nessett. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I enjoy being involved in the community and I want to be a role model to the younger children.” Jaclyn is sponsored by Randy's Family Drug & Gift.

Asha Schmid is the daughter of Dan and Sheila Schmid. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I am looking forward to hanging out with the other candidates.” Asha is sponsored by Schmid Financial Services, LLC.

Caylee Seidl is the daughter of Mark Seidl and Dan and Becky Vee. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I am the last of my family's generation to run and I wanted to continue that tradition. I also want to be more involved with our community in any way possible.” Caylee is sponsored by Schieffert Trucking, LLC.