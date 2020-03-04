Voters from around the country took part in Super Tuesday on March 3rd, including Minnesota.

For Watonwan County, with all 21 precincts reporting, Joe Biden received 251 votes for 32.4% of the votes.

Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race on Monday, received 170 votes for 22%.

Bernie Sanders received 141 for 18.2% of the votes.

Michael Bloomberg received 114 votes for 14.7%.

Joe Biden won 76 out of 87 counties in Minnesota, garnered 287,475 votes for 38.6%. Biden earned 36 delegates.

Bernie Sanders won four counties and received 222.594 votes for 29.9%. He earned 28 delegates.

Elizabeth Warren did not win a county but earned five delegates, collecting 15.4% of votes and 114,782 votes in total.

Michael Bloomberg received 62,120 votes for 8.3%

Amy Klobuchar won seven counties and tallied 41,737 votes for 5.6% of the votes.

Statewide vote totals are as of Wednesday morning and are according to New York Times polls.