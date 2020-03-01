On Thursday inside the Armstrong cafeteria, the St. James school board met again with Sandy Gundlach to nail down their timeline and guidelines towards hiring a new superintendent.

Locations for the community listening sessions were changed. Both community sessions will now take place at the community building due to conflicts with other events taking place inside the Little Theater that night. Community listening sessions are scheduled for February 27th.

A potential timeframe for the second round of interviews was handed out to the board for discussion, with interviews taking place at 2:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:45 p.m. following school and community tours as well as round table discussions.

A "leadership profile" was constructed, highlighting the strengths of the St. James School District, the St. James area, and what the board is looking for in a candidate. The board expressed their desires for a candidate who is personable, a problem solver, consistent, transparent, and able to lead diverse groups.

Discussions over salary were held, comparing the salaries of different superintendents in the area. Questions over health insurance and days off were presented.

The board had previously sent out an online survey in both English and Spanish asking the public what they wanted in their new superintendent. As of Thursday's meeting, only one ESL survey had been filled out.

In an attempt to fill out more ESL surveys, Northside Elementary will let parents fill out the survey during conferences. Silvia Solorzano will also make phone calls to about 50 households in an attempt to build a wider range and base for non-English speakers.

The board will have its next special meeting on March 17th to develop interview questions and procedures. The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for March 9th.