The Redwood Valley boys basketball team will open up the Section 3AA-North postseason tournament with an interesting match-up against ACGC Feb. 29 at home.

The Cardinals (17-9) will enter the postseason playing well, as winners of seven of their past nine.

The Falcons, meanwhile, sport just an 11-15 record, but they are a sneaky first round opponent.

The Falcons fell 81-73 to the host Cards Dec. 5 but sport a win over Morris Area/CA and recently lost close battles with good Minnewaska Area (63-59) and Osakis (72-69) squads.

Redwood Valley will look to the veteran leadership of seniors Bryant Haas and Carter Guetter and junior Connor Josephson to make another run at the Section 3AA title.

The game is set to start at 7 p.m.