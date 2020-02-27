On Tuesday night, Senator Julie Rosen visited the Watonwan County Republican Precinct Caucus at the St. James VFW, where there were a little over 30 people in attendance.

Rosen provided updates from the Capitol, where she feels honored to be the Senate Finance Chair, meaning any spending goes through the committee she chairs. Their first bill passed Tuesday, and Rosen described it as a "wild show." The bonding bill for this year has set 850 million to be spent with no debt service.

"There's a lot of things on the table this year, but I just want to go back to [the bills] we stopped last year," said Rosen. "It will give you an idea of why it's so important, why you're here, and why it's so important that we are united, and making sure that these Democrats do not take the Senate and that we can take the House back."

She explained Tim Walz would be Governor for two more years, "So we're set with that," and he's doing a variety of things right, "as far as the general public sees." She also described him to be farther left than what he ever appeared to as a congressman.

"He loves being able to have these ideas and have people execute them for him, and he can just sit back and watch it happen," said Rosen. "It's really interesting."

Rosen listed bills stopped in 2019 including:

–the 20 cent per gallon tax

–anti-gun laws

–the weakening teacher licensure

–driver's license for immigrants

–tab fee and auto sale tax increases

–a $12 billion in increased taxes

–Minnesota as a sanctuary state

–single-payer healthcare, OneCare

–post-birth abortion laws

–Green New Deal

–Anti-mining and anti-pipeline laws

–full legalization of marijuana

–felon and inmate voting

–cuts to nursing homes

–Planned Parenthood sex-ed book

–redesigning the Minnesota state flag

–disarming guns from police

–mileage tax on anywhere you drive

–free college for immigrants

–banning the use of straws

The audience erupted in applause, one woman saying, "Thank you for what you have done!"

Rosen also answered questions from caucus going, including questions on DHS, bills FH8 and FH9, restate relief for farmers, and insulin costs.

Letters were also read out loud from Congressman Jim Hagedorn, Jason Lewis running for Senate, and Representative Jeremy Munson.

Caucus ended the night by electing precinct officers, delegates and alternates, where their first responsibility will be to attend the county convention on March 10 at 5:15 p.m. at Jakes's Pizza in St. James.