A fire destroyed a home in Valley City and sent four family members to hospital, authorities said Thursday.

Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said neighbors heard an explosion before the fire broke out about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Four people in the home were taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Magnuson said the house is a total loss, KOVC radio reported.

"We went into more of a defensive mode," Magnuson said. "We were trying to protect all the cars and extinguish the fire."

Fire crews were still at the scene Thursday morning putting out hot spots, Magnuson said. The Red Cross took care of hotel arrangements for the family, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



