If you’ve had a baby born at RiverView Health in the past several years, chances are he or she went home with a beautifully handmade cap from Clarice DeBoer, Crookston.

DeBoer is a longtime RiverView Auxiliary member who loves to give back by knitting hats for newborns, among many other things. She’s also the RiverView Auxiliary’s 2019 Alta Hermodson Heart and Soul Award winner.

The Alta Hermodson Heart and Soul Award is given annually to a RiverView volunteer(s) who exemplifies the Auxiliary’s mission of volunteerism and service to RiverView Health, just as Alta Hermodson did. Hermodson was involved in her church, library, hospital, and museum. She truly gave of herself and volunteered at places in which she believed. The award was created in her honor in 2003.

DeBoer started her volunteer work at RiverView years ago by participating in the sewing and mending group. Today, she enjoys knitting the RiverView baby caps when she has time. She is quick to say others deserve the award more than she does for her “old pattern’’ caps, but the soft, colorful caps are a hit with new parents who often send RiverView thank you notes expressing their gratitude.

Mittens and hats from the Auxiliary’s annual Mitten Tree are also works done by DeBoer. Outside of RiverView, DeBoer makes quilts for Trinity Lutheran and Our Savior’s Lutheran Churches.

“Clarice is a longtime volunteer at RiverView who quietly and unassumingly works behind the scenes,’’ shared Community Relations/Events Specialist Sarah Ringdahl. “She loves teaching others, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren, how to quilt and sew. Her pleasant demeanor and positive attitude make her fun to be around. We want to thank her for all she does for others. RiverView is lucky to have her as a volunteer.’’

If you are interested in volunteering at RiverView or joining the Auxiliary, contact Ringdahl at 281-9211.