The election and enrollment deadline for 2019 ARC/PLC is March 16, 2020.

The majority of producers in Redwood County, have not been in to elect either ARC or PLC for their farms for 2019. March 16 is the deadline, which is fast approaching.

One does not want to miss this deadline, as doing so will cause those who do to forfeit any 2019 crop year payments, if triggered.

Learn more at farmbill.umn.edu.

Program year 2019 data producers may find helpful in their decision can be found at www.fsa.usda.gov.

Web decision aid tools are available to assist with ARC/PLC decisions, such as the National Coalition for Producer Education (NCPE), led by the University of Illinois. Find it at fd-tools.ncsa.illinois.edu.