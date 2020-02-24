Participation citizen democracy in action

As leaders of the local Republican and Democratic parties in Brown County, we encourage you to attend your 2020 precinct caucus on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The precinct caucus is the first step in the Minnesota political process. It is a gathering of neighbors with similar political beliefs who come together to talk about issues, learn about the candidates running for office, make recommendations for changes in your party’s platform, and choose delegates to represent you at upcoming county conventions and beyond.

Minnesotans are lucky to have this grassroots-level event, where ordinary citizens have the opportunity to participate not only in the selection of the candidates who will represent your political party, but also in defining the issues and positions under which those candidates will run for office. It is participation citizen democracy in action.

Whether you want to just listen and observe or to actively participate, we encourage you to spend some time on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 25, attending your local precinct caucus. The caucus will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. Arrive early for registration at 6:30 p.m.

For residents of Sleepy Eye and the surrounding townships, caucuses will be held at the Sleepy Eye Public School cafeteria for Republicans and the Sleepy Eye Elementary School library for the Democrats. For a complete and more detailed listing of caucus locations in Brown County, contact the County Auditor’s office or visit the website for the Minnesota Secretary of State.