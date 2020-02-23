Torkelson and Dahms provide expectations for Legislative Session.

State Senator Gary Dahms (R – Redwood Falls) and State Representative Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) each issued a press release on their expectations for the 2020 Legislative Session — which convened on Feb. 11 and must adjourn by May 19.

Dahms said this session legislators will prioritize the funding of Minnesota’s roads and bridges, strategies to support workforce needs, and school safety policies.

“I have listened to the feedback from my district, and with this year’s large budget surplus we can reduce taxes, close education gaps, and replenish small cities road funding,” said Dahms. “I am prepared to push for section 179 tax relief for businesses and farmers and the exemption of social security income tax for seniors in the state.”

Some prominent bonding projects in Senate District 16, which Dahms represents, are the expansion and completion of Highway 14 and funds for the Public Facilities Authority (PFA). The PFA project is part of an effort to create better wastewater systems throughout Minnesota.

Dahms will continue serving as Chair of the Commerce and Consumer Protection Finance and Policy Committee. He is also an assistant majority leader.

Representative Torkelson said there is much to accomplish over the next twelve weeks.

“The top priority for this legislature will be dealing with our projected budget surplus,” Torkelson said. “With $1.3 billion sitting undesignated at this time, we should be looking at ways to provide Minnesotans with more tax relief.”

Torkelson said a capital investment proposal that funds needed construction projects across Minnesota will also be debated. This proposal borrows money at low interest rates to fund construction projects across Minnesota.

Torkelson said he will also continue his efforts to prioritize the Highway 14 project from Nicollet to New Ulm. He serves as Republican Lead on the Transportation Finance and Policy Division Committee.

“There will likely be many other topics debated at the Capitol over the next three months, and I strongly encourage residents to share their thoughts with me on any legislative issue,” Torkelson said.

Rep. Torkelson can be reached at 651-296-9303 or rep.paul.torkelson@ house.mn

Senator Dahms can be reached at 651-296-8138 or sen.gary.dahms@senate.mn