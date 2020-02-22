A free informational meeting regarding the 2020 census is being held this coming Tuesday (Feb. 25) in Redwood Falls.

Two sessions are being held that day at the Redwood Area Community Center starting at either 12 p.m. or 5 p.m. (Note the time change for the second session.)

A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau will be providing an overview of the census.

Light refreshments will be provided and no RSVP is needed.

The public is encouraged to attend one of the upcoming sessions.

For more information contact Briana Mumme, Redwood County economic development co-ordinator at briana_m@co.redwood.mn.us or (507) 637-4016.