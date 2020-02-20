A CRC semi truck, carrying a full propane tanker, was struck by a train on the tracks in Cobden on Feb. 19.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Feb. 19 at 12:37 p.m. a Central Region Cooperative (CRC) semi truck, carrying a full propane tanker, was struck by a train on the tracks near the intersection of County Road 7 and Center Street in Cobden. No injuries were reported by either the semi driver (James Schroeder of Fairfax) or train conductor/engineer (names not provided). The truck driver will be cited for traffic infractions.

Teams were working on clean up at the scene for several hours. Power was cut to the City of Cobden for over two hours during the clean up process.

Multiple agencies were involved in the response: Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, Mankato Fire Department Chemical Assessment Team (CAT), Sleepy Eye Ambulance, Canadian Pacific Railroad, CRC, and Maloney’s Towing Enterprises.

The Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to use caution at all intersections. Come to a complete stop at all stop signs/semaphores and always check both ways when crossing a roadway or railroad tracks. This could have been a major catastrophe.