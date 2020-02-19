Crookston attorney will be chambered in Marshall County

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Corey Harbott district court judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. Harbott’s appointment fills a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Paul E. Rasmussen. Harbott will be chambered at Warren in Marshall County.

“In his work, he has demonstrated his ability to treat cases fairly and look at the issues from every legal angle,” Walz said in a statement released by his office. “His values and connection to the people of the Ninth Judicial District will serve him well.”

Harbott, who received his B.A. and his J.D. from the University of North Dakota, has worked as an assistant public defender for over 18 years. His current practice primarily involves felony criminal cases. He previously served a Ninth District judicial law clerk for the Honorable Richard Taylor. Harbott was the vice-president of the Crookston Blueline Club, and he serves on the Crookston Library Board.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau Counties.