The Lady Knights traveled to Springfield and defeated the Tigers for the right to be named the Tomahawk Conference champions for the first time since 1999.

Congratulations to the Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights GBB team! The Lady Knights 71-58 victory over the Springfield Tigers gave the Knights their first Tomahawk Conference title in 21 years. It is the first time since 1999 the Knights are Tomahawk Conference Champions!

The Knights got 24 points from Madison Mathiowetz while Sydney Windschitl added 16, and Reagan Severson scored 12.

The Knights now await their playoff opponent as they earned the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of No. 8 Cedar Mountain and No. 9 NU Cathedral next Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.