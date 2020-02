The meet was held at UMC.

In our last regular season meet, Crookston’s Knowledge Bowl team played to win. We came away with 1st, 6th, and 13th. Next Tuesday is the first regional round of the season at UMC.



Walker Winjum, Emily Gillette, Ainsley Boucher, Scott Cordova, and Ben Brantner took first, beating second place by over 30 points!



Zara Baig, Ella Weber, Josue Bernia, and Lily Sandman took sixth place.



Linnea French, Alexia Threatt, George French, and Jenae Luckow (not pictured).