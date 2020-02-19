Tri-Valley’s T.H.E. Bus’ expanded hours cited in announcement

Ampride Taxi will be discontinuing its taxi service effective March 15, 2020 at 11 p.m. and notes that they “applaud” Tri-Valley Transportation for extending their bus hours. In a media release, Ampride Taxi says they were “honored to provide transportation to those who took advantage of this service.”

Ampride Taxi was established in April 2012 and has provided rides for individuals to church, doctor’s appointments, shopping, airports and special events for citizens of Crookston and the surrounding area. They say it’s with “great deliberation” that they have decided to discontinue the taxi service and any purchased unused prepaid taxi cards will be refunded and can be turned into the Ampride office during regular business hours Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The deadline to submit unused taxi cards will be March 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

“Tri-Valley Transportation, known as the T.H.E. Bus, which is funded by a grant through the Minnesota Department of Transportation, will now provide transportation for the citizens of Crookston and surrounding areas for the hours of Monday thru Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (extending), Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.,” Ampride stated.

“We thank you for allowing Ampride Taxi the opportunity to provide transportation to you and we applaud T.H.E. Bus for extending their transportation hours,” they added.