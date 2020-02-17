'In the blink of an eye' presentation stems from her snowmobile crash and long recovery.

The rescheduled Anna Peterson talk, “In the Blink of an Eye” will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston. The presentation was postponed due to last week’s blizzard.

All are invited to this free event.

On January 10, 2019, Anna and her family’s lives were drastically changed when she was left unable to walk following a snowmobile accident. Through her faith, hard work and determination, she persevered through pain and has overcome many obstacles.

Anna’s talk will take place in the church sanctuary. Refreshments and conversation will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Call Leah Winjum with questions at 281-4276.