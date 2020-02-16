The extremely wet conditions of 2019 in Minnesota led to planting delays and unprecedented levels of prevent plant acres.

Where planting delays continued late into the growing season, farmers needed to decide whether or not to plant a crop during or after the late planting date for crop insurance.

Historical planting date information was helpful but limited for planting dates in June (corn for grain) and July (corn for silage and soybeans).

The University of Minnesota Extension Service is asking farmers to share their experiences from 2019 to help increase our knowledge base on the impacts of late planting and other weather-related factors on yield and grain moisture in corn and soybeans.

This information will be used to help fill knowledge gaps in the decision-making progress if/when we are faced with a late-planting situation in the future.

This information may also be used to help identify future research needs.

Information requested includes corn or soybean maturity, planting and harvest dates, yield, moisture, test weight, conditions at planting and conditions following planting.

Information is requested from as many fields as farmers wish to report on and planting dates ranging from the earliest to the latest planted crops.

Results will be shared with researchers in Illinois and Ohio who are conducting a similar survey.

If you planted corn or soybeans in Minnesota in 2019, please visit z.umn.edu for more details and to participate in the survey.

Participation is completely voluntary, and information provided will remain anonymous.

We will collect this data until March 6, 2020. We thank all respondents in advance for their participation.

– Lizabeth Stahl is an Extension educator in crops with the University of Minnesota Extension Service