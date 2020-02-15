During the first week of February, Meadowland Farmers Cooperative of Lamberton allocated more than $2.2 million of profits back to its members for Fiscal 2019. Of the $2.2 million, more than $784,000 is being paid in cash, with the rest allocated in equity ownership of Meadowland Farmers Cooperative.

Meadowland revolves allocated equity the following ways – to estates within 30 days of board approval, and it also revolves equity on a 20-year revolvement.

This year it will revolve local equity earned through 2000. It also revolves all earned local equity as of Dec. 31 the year a patron reaches age 72 the following March.

During the middle of February, Meadowland Farmers Cooperative will be sending checks totaling $358,545 for those members who have reached age 72.

Around March 1 Meadowland Farmers Coop will be sending checks totaling $723,100 for the revolvement of 2000 local equity (20-year revolvement).

Also, in March Meadowland Farmers Coop will be making the last distribution of Redwood Falls equity, which was part of the merger agreement, with those checks totaling $238,000.

Meadowland Farmers Cooperative will be sending more than $2.2 million dollars in cash to its member/owners for their sharing of current and past profits. That is real money in these trying times.

“Meadowland Farmers Coop continues the proud tradition of sharing its success by returning its current and past profits back to our members in the form of cash. This is yet another example of the value of doing business with Meadowland Farmers Coop,” said Brian Hicks, Meadow-land board chairman.

Learn more about Meadowland Farmers Cooperative online at www.meadowlandfarmerscoop.com.