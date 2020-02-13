Vilmarie Cintron-Olivieri, a General Assembly co-moderator, is scheduled to visit First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls this weekend (Feb. 14-16).

According to Scott Prouty, First Presbyterian Church pastor, this is a rare event for the local congregation.

Cintron-Olivieri will be preaching at the church Feb. 15 at the Presbytery meeting and doing a presentation on “What It Means to Be a Neighbor.” She will also be preaching Feb. 16 at the First Presbyterian Church during morning worship at 10:15 a.m.

Her husband the Rev. Jose Manuel Capella-Pratts, a pastor from Miami, Synod Executive Elona Street-Stewart and Executive Presbytery, the Rev. Sandawna Ashely will also be participating in morning worship.

Both the youth choir and chancel choir will be singing.

Cintron-Olivieri is an educator and a Presbyterian ruling elder. A lifelong Presbyterian, she considers serving as a youth advisory delegate (YAD) to the 205th General Assembly in 1993 as a pivotal experience in understanding for the first time the scope of being a connectional church. Soon after serving as a YAD, she was ordained as a ruling elder at the Iglesia Presbiteriana en Caparra Terrace in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

At some point in her life, she has served at the session, as a member and chair of several presbytery committees – including the Committee on Preparation for Ministry and nominating committee, vice moderator of Synod Boriquen and council member, a commissioner to the 212th General Assembly and as a member of the General Assembly Committee on Theological Education.

She holds a degree in education (English as a Second Language) from the University of Puerto Rico and a Masters in Education in curriculum and teaching from Turabo University.

Dedicating most of her adult life to education, teaching high schoolers and adults from all over the world, she began her teaching experience as a Sunday School teacher in 1994.

In 2011, she and her husband, Rev. Jose Manuel Capella-Pratts, moved from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Miami, Fla., where he is the pastor of First Spanish Presbyterian Church.

Along with the Rev. Cindy Kohlmann, Resource Presbyter of the Presbyteries of Boston and Northern New England, Cintron-Olivieri was elected co-moderator of the 223rd General Assembly in June 2018 and will serve in this capacity until 2020.

The public is welcome to attend the Feb. 16 service at First Presbyterian.