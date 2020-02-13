CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO ASSIST WITH GIVING MOCK JOB INTERVIEWS TO STUDENTS. IF YOU’RE INTERESTED, CONTACT LEAH AT LEAHKENT@ISD593.ORG BY FEBRUARY 15.



CROOKSTON COMMUNITY THEATRE MEMBERSHIP DRIVE IS CURRENTLY OPEN. TO DONATE OR BE A MEMBER, FRIEND, PATRON, SPONSOR,, GUARDIAN, OR ANGEL, CONTACT MEMBERSHIP CHAIR RUTH WILDER AT 281-4179. DONATIONS ARE TAX-DEDUCTIBLE.





Thursday, February 13



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



An open house themed “Snow Much Run with Reading!” will be held at Highland School on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. in the Title I room. Stop in and get tips on how to help your child with reading comprehension, fluency and reading at home. Refreshments will be served. Contact Sara Geist for more information at sarageist@isd593.org or 281-5600, ext. 2414.



Special City Council Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Roseau at 6 p.m. at the CSC.



Crookston Eagles On Thursday, Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Friday, Bar Bingo and Meat Raffles plus the kitchen will serve from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.





Friday, February 14



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Saturday, February 15



MICAH Center Silent Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MICAH Center in rural Crookston.





Sunday, February 16



February Fitness Fever On Feb. 16 they’ll have FREE winter movement indoor fun at the Functionally Fit building at West Robert Street and Main Street with Zumba, Yoga and Tae Kwon Do. On Feb. 23 they’ll have FREE skiing and snowshoes available at the top of Central Park, plus sledding and cocoa and a bonfire. T.H.E. Bus will be offering FREE rides to and from the activities by calling 281-0700 the Friday before the Sunday event to reserve. Children and adults of all ages and skills levels are welcome at all the events.





Monday, February 17



NO SCHOOL FOR CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS



Garbage Collection for Monday, February 17 (Presidents Day) will be collected Tuesday, February 18. Tuesday’s garbage collection will remain the same.



City Hall will be closed Monday, February 17 in observance of the Presidents Day Holiday as will the Crookston Library.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a meal and the meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral. New members welcome. For more info, call Mary Dahl at 262-744-2319 or Kathy Shulstad at 218-456-2506.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Tuesday, February 18



Polk County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Government Center.



Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



Crookston Planning Commission meeting has been cancelled due to lack of agenda items.



Crookston Library February Events: On Tues. Feb. 18 they’ll have a Genealogy class from 6-7 p.m. with an intro to ancestry library. On Tues. Feb. 25 they’ll have Spinecrackers Book Club for adults only from 6:30-8 p.m. where they’ll discuss “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. On Thurs. Feb. 27 they’ll have another Genealogy class from 2-3 p.m. with an intro to ancestry.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Stephen-Argyle Central at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



American Legion Post #20 BINGO will be held at 7 p.m. at the Crookston VFW Post 1902 every Tuesday.





Wed, February 19



Crookston Township Board Meeting will be held at 6:30 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.



Crookston Schools Parent Teacher Conferences will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. There will be no school Thursday and Friday.



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty.





Thursday, February 20



AARP Driver Safety Class will begin at 1 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. This is the four-hour defensive driving refresher course for drivers age 55 and older. Call 281-3072 to register.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Roseau at 7 p.m. at CHS.





Friday, February 21



CHS Wrestling will host the Section Tournament at CHS with the time to be determined. The tournament will continue on to Saturday, Feb. 22.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face U of M Duluth at 5:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face U of M Duluth at 7:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.





Saturday, February 22



ECFE Pop In and Play will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for kids ages birth to kindergarten at Washington School in the gym. The class is free.





Monday, February 24



Crookston School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at CHS in the choir/orchestra room.



CHS All District Band Concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.



City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.





Tuesday, February 25



Polk County Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. at the Government Center.



Highland 5th Grade Music Concert will be held at 2 p.m. at Highland School.



3rd Annual Crookston Wedding Expo will begin at 5 p.m. at Crookston Eagles. Brides, grooms, parents, friends, and loved ones are invited to the one-stop shop for businesses in Crookston to complete what you need for your wedding. Admission is free and brides/grooms can register for gift packages donated by the vendors.



Polk County Republican Caucus will be held at 6:50 p.m. at the Crookston Cobblestone Hotel for precincts: Andover, Angus, Brandt, Belgium, Climax, Crookston Wards 1-6, Crookston, Euclid, Fanny, Fairfax, Gentilly, Hammond, Helgeland, Kertsonville, Lowell, Parnell and Vineland.



Polk County DFL Caucus will be held at 7 p.m. with registration at 6:30 p.m. at Crookston High School for Crookston - all wards, Gentilly, Euclid; Townships: Andover, Angus, Belgium, Brandt, Brislet, Crookston twnshp, Fairfax, Fanny, Helgeland, Kertsonville, Lowell, Parnell and Russia. Info also available at www.polkcountydfl.org.





Thursday, February 27



Highland 6th Grade Music Concert will be held at 2 p.m. at Highland School.



Ward 4 Survey Results Review will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall for all residents in Ward 4 to review the results of the 2019-2020 Ward 4 Survey.





Friday, February 28



Illuminations: An Evening of Art Through Ink, Photo and Song will be held from 4:30-9 p.m. at Sweetlight Gallery in downtown Crookston. Join Andy Hall, Trey Everett and Annie Fitzgerald for an artist exhibit, reception and performance. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. All are invited.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Ada-Borup at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Saturday, February 29



10th Annual Radi Fun Run will meet at 8 a.m. at the Fisher American Legion with activities throughout the day.



CHS Varsity and JV Speech Meet will be held at 10 a.m. at CHS. They’ll have a workshop day.





Monday, March 2



ECFE Build a Wood Project will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington School in the gym. A $5 donation per project will cover the cost of the materials. Register by calling 281-5078. No one will be turned away for inability to donate.





Tuesday, March 3



Presidential Primary Voting will be held in Crookston at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church.



Community Resource Fair will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Crookston Library to connect people with resources and agencies for housing, community assistance, employment, health, senior programs and more. Admission is free and all are welcome.



ECFE Unplug and Play will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School in the gym for ages birth to kindergarten.



Civic Music League Entertainment Series “Double Trouble Duo” will be held at 7 p.m. at CHS in the auditorium. Admission is by season ticket only.





Saturday, March 7



Dreams On Ice Skating Show will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Crookston Sports Center. This year’s theme is “The Fabulous 50s” Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for preschool. Family weekend wristband is $25.





Monday, March 9



ECFE Mixed Monday Event Infant Massage will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School for ages birth to twelve months.



Baby Sign and Early Literacy Class for Parents/Caregivers of kids ages birth to under 3 years will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Learn basic baby signs and literacy tips. The class is free and deadline to register is March 5. Contact Lori at 281-5078.





Tuesday, March 10



Celebrate the Young Child “The Sounds of Music: Music to your ears, toes and who else knows” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Library for area families.



Crookston Township Annual Town Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Valley Technology Park. If inclement weather, it will be postponed to the same time and location on March 17.





Friday, March 13



Community Fundraiser for Oslo and Alvarado Fire Departments will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church in rural Oslo. They will have a free meal and entertainment by Twin Forks Chorus. All proceeds from a freewill offering will be given to the Oslo and Alvarado Fire Departments. RSVP by calling 218-773-8137 or visit kongsvingerchurch.org.





Saturday, March 14



Eagles Spring Craft & Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club. Coffee and rolls available and lunch provided for a freewill donation or small fee. To book a booth, email shmother@hotmail.com.





Wednesday, March 18



Brost Chevrolet Adoption Event will be held from 12-3 p.m. at Brost Chevrolet in Crookston at 1600 University Avenue where adoptable pets will be on-site, raffles, prizes, and more.





Saturday, March 21



Crookston Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crookston National Guard Armory. Admission is $5 for adults a free to kids under 12 accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more info or for a table, contact Dan Radi at 280-6655 or 281-3620.





Monday, March 23



March Musical Madness Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at HIghland Elementary School.





Saturday, March 28



UMC JO Volleyball Tournament for 12s will be held at UMC Saturday, JO 16s Tournament will be held Sunday, JO 14s Tournament will be held Sat. April 4 and JO 18s Tournament will be held Sun. April 5. To register, visit ncrusav.org/ncr-tournaments-2020. For more info, contact Anna Morgan at 281-8410 or amorgan@crk.umn.edu.





Saturday, April 4



Spring Fling Vendor and Craft Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.





Saturday, April 11



Easter Egg Scramble and Craft & Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. Kids ages 0-10 can participate in the free egg hunt and win prizes, plus there will be photos with the Easter Bunny by Joyful Heart Photography, food and entertainment.





Friday, April 17



Villa St. Vincent 2020 Fashion Flash will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston National Guard Armory. Area businesses will showcase their merchandise plus you can shop with friends and enjoy food.





Monday, April 20



CHS Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Saturday, April 25



CHS Prom 2020 will begin at 5 p.m. in the CHS Commons.





Monday, April 27



CHS Triple A Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Commons and Auditorium.





Monday, May 4



CHS Orchestra Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Sunday, May 17



Tea for You and Me will be held at 2 p.m. at Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home. Enjoy refreshments and create a succulent garden memorial keepsake in honor of a loved one. RSVP by calling 281-3072 or email info@stenshoelhouske.com.





Thursday, August 13



Farm to Table 2020 will begin at 5 p.m. at UMN Crookston. Tickets are $75 per person. More details to come.





Monday, August 17



Ox Cart Days 2020 will be held August 17-23 throughout Crookston. Save the date and view the preliminary schedule at www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.





Friday, October 16



4th Annual Big One Art & Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 17 at the Crookston Sports Center.