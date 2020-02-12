Knocked out of playoffs by Hutchinson

The Eagles girls hockey team won their first round Section 2A game last week.

Eagles 6 MN River 0

Thursday night, Feb. 6, the Eagles hosted Minnesota River, with a 6-0 shutout win, in their first round game of Section 2A play-offs.

Scoring the first two goals for the Eagles, one in each of the first two periods, was Molly Scheid. She was assisted by Ally Steffensmeier on the first and by Jayda Helget on the second goal.

Scoring for the Eagles in the third period: Morgan Klein, assisted by Jayda Helget; Alexa Steffl, assisted by Jayda Helget and Klein; and two goals by Maddie O'Connor, assisted by Steffensmeier on the first and by Brooke Arneson and Steffensmeier on the second.

Next up for the 3-seed Eagles was a trip to Hutchinson on Saturday, Feb. 8, for a game against the 2-seed Tigers, for a chance at the Section 2A championship. But it wasn’t to be for the Eagles.

Eagles 1 Hutchinson 3

The Eagles lost to section foe Hutchinson when they met on Jan. 20, also in Hutchinson, and looked for a better outcome on Saturday. In a hard fought battle, with a late chance to tie it up, the Eagles ended up on the losing side of the score, ending their 2019-2020 season.

The Tigers scored the only goal of the first period. The Eagles’ Evie Sellner, assisted by Morgan Klein, scored just 30 seconds into the second period, but that was all for the Eagles and Hutch scored two more goals for the win.

The Eagles end the season with a 14-0 record in the Big South Conference, 19-8 overall.