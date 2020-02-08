The Wabasso-Red Rock Central wrestlers continue to push towards the postseason with a rash of recent mat action.

The Bobcats (12-8) have wrapped up their regular season and are now gearing up for Section action.

The Bobcats topped Montevideo/LQPV/DB United 45-33. Josh Hesse started a rally for the Bobcats with an 8-2 win at 152 pounds. Hayden Determan won by foreit at 160, Damian Osland earned a second period fall at 170, Lance Wagner followed with a 50 second fall at 182, Ty Altermatt won by forfeit at 195 and Derek Werner earned a fall at 220.

The Bobcats' battle with Canby went down to the final match with the Lancers holding off the Bobcats 35-28. Mason Irlbeck earned a 10-2 major at 145, Hesse (152) was a winner by fall, Determan earned a 3-2 decision at 160, Osland won by fall at 170, Wagner picked up a second period fall at 182 and Werner picked up a 5-2 win at 195.

After a double forfeit at 220, state-ranked Shane Noyes defeated the Bobcats’ Cory Anderson 13-4 to seal the deal.

The Bobcats also fell 45-25 to Minneota, as Hesse (160) and Osland (170) won by fall, Wagner (182) earned a forfeit, Altermatt was a 3-0 winner at 195 and Werner picked up a 12-4 major decision.

The Bobcats topped Springfield 49-18. Adryen Tietz (106) and Zack Zimmerman (113), Chase Irlbeck (138), Mason Irlbeck (145), Wagner (95) and Werner (220) won by forfeit, Anderson was a 2-1 winner at heavyweight and Altermatt picked up a 11-2 major win at 182.

– Photo courtesy of Cris Knott