Resident of Villa St. Vincent years ago was a mainstay at all of the games.

John Lyczewski, a lifelong Crookston resident and onetime fixture at Pirate hockey games for many years, will be at the Pirate boys' hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Pirate boys take on International Falls at Crookston Sports Center. The puck drops for the varsity game at 3 p.m.

Lyczewski is a resident of the Villa St. Vincent. With a hearing deficiency, he was notified via note that he'll be attending Saturday's game. It's been several years since he's been able to go to a game.

Villa staff members and hockey moms Ashley Melsa and Alesha Sirek initially spearheaded the effort, which grew to involve onetime hockey referees Ryan Melsa and Dominick Hammer and Pirate boys' Coach Josh Hardy in not only bringing Lyczewski to Saturday's game, but also presenting him with a Pirate hockey t-shirt and hooded sweatshirt.

Saturday will be Senior Night for the Pirate boys, so organizers are hoping a big crowd comes out to greet Lyczewski in the Event Arena.