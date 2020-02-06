Some years it’s cold, some years it’s really cold, some years it’s foggy, some years it’s sunny. This year it was sunny and mild at the Fishing Derby.

Some years it’s cold, some years it’s really cold, some years it’s foggy, some years it’s sunny. This year it was sunny and mild at the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club 38th Annual Fishing Derby, held Sunday, Feb. 2 on Sleepy Eye Lake. It was so nice that extra caution was put in place and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office decreed there would be no cars or trucks on the ice that day.

Colorful pop-up ice fishing shelters were scattered all over the lake, with no trucks in sight — a different scene than other years. It was so nice that many people didn’t even use their shelter, just sat on a bucket and fished under the sun. The way ice fishing is meant to be enjoyed.

The lake was filled with registered fishers (around 725 registered for the contest) and friends and family there for the fun atmosphere. Everyone was good natured as the sloshed through the slush and water atop the ice.

“With the ice conditions we had, we had a very good day,” said club member Dave Hertling. “Everything went really well with all our volunteers helping shuttle people on and off the lake, we thank them all!”

Another way to count success is through food sales at the Sportsmen’s Club food stand — they sold 640 hamburgers and 300 hotdogs to hungry fishers drawn to the smell of burgers on the grill.

In addition to the fishing contest, there were door prizes, prizes on the $1 and $5 raffles, and the announcement of the Grand Prize Raffle at the end of the day.

Loren Brekke was the winner of the Ice Castle Fish House. Winning $500 cash: Dean Ligle, Cal Finnla, Victor Martinez, Carl Plaetz, and Jerry Bertrand. Winning $250: Jim Soukup, Bryan Grannes, Dale Borth, and Jeff and Nancy Ludewig.