It was another fun and successful night at the second annual Rabbit Pride Gala. The gala, held at the Wanda Legion Dec. 7, 2019, included games, raffles and a silent and live auction.

During this event the committee was able to raise close to $54,000 to help support both educational needs and extra-curricular activities for Wabasso Public School.

The Rabbit Pride Gala is part of the Wabasso Booster Club. It was initiated in 2018 with the intention of raising money to support District 640.

Money raised during the gala will go towards various projects and departments at the Wabasso Public School including:

• A table saw for the industrial technology department

• Microscopes for the science department

• iPads for preschool

• Flexible seating for various classrooms

• Safety improvements to the softball complex.

The committee is excited to be able to fund even more projects because of the success of the event.

In addition to the above recipients, funds will also be donated to Bunny News to update equipment.

Funds will also help furnish the greenhouse and will be donated to the sixth-grade classroom for reading.

The gala committee wishes to thank everyone who donated and attended the event, as well as to the table sponsors.

In 2018, through generous donations and support, the committee raised more than $46,000 in the first year the event was held. With the funds raised from the first gala the committee bought microphone receivers and wireless microphones for the theatre department. It also funded a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) program for elementary grades.

It’s the Rabbit Pride Gala committee’s hope to make this an annual event that is all about the kids.

