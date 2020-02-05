The Knights boys’ basketball team got back into the win column with a win over Sleepy Eye Public on Monday, Jan. 27 to get over .500. The Knights then hosted MVL on Friday night, Jan. 31 and traveled to Clara City on Saturday, Feb. 1 to face Section 3A opponent MACCRAY. The Knights then closed out with a home game against BLHS. With the playoffs just weeks away, the Knights BBB team is looking to clinch a home playoff game.

MVL 88

Knights 41

The Knights and Chargers traded buckets early as MVL took an early 13-8 lead. The Chargers then went onto an 11-0 run to extend their lead to 24-8. MVL continued their impressive display of basketball as they led 50-30 at halftime.

The Chargers were efficient on both ends of the court as defensively they made the Knights work for everything they got. Offensively, the Chargers played high paced and had quick ball movement and shot well from all areas of the floor as they went on to defeat the Knights 88-41.

Carson Domeier led the Knights with 17 points in the game. Leading MVL was Dunwa Omot had 24 points along with six steals and four assists. Mason Cox scored 22 points for the Chargers.

MACCRAY 87

Knights 72

Carson Domeier’s career-high of 31 points tagged along with 13 rebounds was not enough for the Knights on Saturday as they faced MACCRAY in Clara City in a non-conference matchup.

The Knights went into half trailing by nine by a score of 41-32 before MACCRAY extended their lead en route to an 87-72 victory over the Knights.

The loss set the Knights at 9-10 overall as they fell one game below .500 as they prepared for a rematch with the Mustangs of BLHS.

Knights 75

BLHS 53

With playoff seedings for Section 2A are up for grabs, the Knights got a much-needed win at home against the Mustangs on Monday, Feb. 3.

The win got the Knights back to .500 as they are now 10-10 overall. Nick Labat led the team with 17 points. Teammates Carson Domeier and Kyle Goblirsch tallied 15 and 12 points on the night.

The Knights are in Winthrop on Friday, Feb. 7 to face GFW and travel to Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato to face Cleveland on Saturday, Feb. 8 and then face Red Rock Central in Lamberton on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Knights are log jammed in current seedings as they are sitting in the number four spot. According to Minnesota-Scores, they are likely to finish the season anywhere in between the three seed and the six seed. St. Mary’s QRF is currently 51.8 and trails Cedar Mountain(52), New Ulm Cathedral(90.2), and BOLD(118.4). The Knights are slightly ahead of Mayer Lutheran(50.4) and Lester Prarie/Holy Trinity(48.9).

*QRF is the Quality Results Formula used by Minnesota-Scores to help determine seedings. It is essentially a point value system for how well a team has performed throughout the season.