Mayville State Head Men's Basketball Coach Darren Tighe recently reached 100 wins in his young coaching career with a victory over Dakota State.

Tighe along with Assistant Coach Dalton Kleinschmidt are both alums of Cedar Mountain High School in Morgan, and Tighe also spent time coaching at Redwood Valley.

"I’ve had the opportunity to be part of great teams with great players and great assistant coaches. None of these wins are because of any one person with a singular focus," Tighe said. "That number is a tribute to a lot of hard work for a lot of people, and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Since becoming head coach at Mayville State, Coach Tighe has racked up 52 wins for the blue and white, along with two North Star Athletic Association (NSAAC) tournament championships and back-to-back NAIA national tournament appearances.

He also recently coached two players that received conference and nationwide recognition, Gorg Alhag capped off a stellar career with the Comets by earning Honorable Mention All-American honors, NSAA First Team All-Conference and NSAA Tournament MVP in the 2018-19 season, and Daniel Lindgren finished his career with the Comets by being voted NSAA Second Team All-Conference last season.

Alhag and Lindgren were also able to become members of the 1,000-point club for their careers.

The Comets have been just as impressive in the classroom under Coach Tighe, as 26 men’s basketball players have been named NSAA scholar-athletes over the past two years. His teams have produced eight individuals who have been named NAIA Academic All-Americans.

Prior to coming to Mayville State, Tighe was the head coach at Ridgewater College in Willmar where he led the Warriors to a program turn around. After taking over a team that won just six games the year before, Tighe improved the team's win total to nine wins in year one before helping skyrocket the team to a two-year total of 39-16 over the next two seasons.

The Comets currently sit at 15-3 overall and 5-1 in North Star match-ups so far this season.

With Coach Tighe at the helm, the Comets will be a team to be reckoned with in the North Star and should be one of the favorites to win the NSAA Conference tournament and make a third consecutive NAIA national tournament appearance in March.

The Comets are currently ranked 24th in the nation in the NAIA Division II league.

“Am I surprised? No, not at all. I’ve known Darren a good chunk of my life, and he’s carried the same competitive spirit since high school when he was a standout player for our Cedar Mountain Cougars,” Klein-schmidt said. “Joining his staff at Mayville has been nothing short of an amazing ride. We’ve beaten nationally ranked opponents, lost some heartbreakers, hung some championship banners in the rafters and graduated our seniors. Our university and community is lucky to have a guy like Darren who cares about players success on and off the floor. He holds everyone, including himself, accountable. His dedication is something very few coaches have but it’s what makes him special at his job.”

- Submitted photo