Brown County Sheriff says no vehicles will be allowed on the lake.

Everything is ready for the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club Fishing Derby on Sleepy Eye Lake Sunday, Feb. 2. It should be, this the 38th year the club is organizing the event.

But where are the frigid temperatures? It’s been a kind of wimpy winter these last couple weeks and it looks like it is going to stay that way.

No one is complaining about nice weather, but the Brown County Sheriff has decided there will be no pickups or cars on the lake.

“We’ll have four-wheelers and side-by-sides to help pull houses out on the lake,” said Dave Hertling. “It would also help if people who have their own utility vehicles use those to get their houses on the lake. But, we’ll be ready to help those who don’t.”

The club members said the ice has been measured at around 15 inches on the lake, but they are concerned about the effect when a number of trucks park close together on the ice.

“We just want everyone to be safe,” said Lynn Krenz. “We will have 4-wheelers and some trailers to shuttle people around on the ice.” He said their guys will also be out drilling holes for the ice fishing enthusiasts.

Traditionally, the lake is packed with those who fish and those who just come for the atmosphere. It costs $5 to register for the fishing contest, but just enjoying the day, and watching others fish, is always free.

As usual, there is a food stand, door prizes and three raffles during the day. The Grand Prize Raffle, with a first prize of an Ice Castle Fish House, is always popular—with raffle ticket sales starting in the summer. This raffle also has five $500 cash prizes and four $250 cash prizes. Tickets for the raffle are sold at several local businesses and by members of the Sportsmen’s Club.

The day of the fishing derby there will also be two other raffles with prizes large and small, plus great door prizes. Everyone who enters the contest will be in the drawing for door prizes, which include a Humminbird fish finder and a Big Buddy heater, and many more. Children who enter the fishing contest will all receive a prize, until they run out.

The fishing contest runs from noon to 3 p.m. Trophies and cash prizes will go to the four largest fish in two categories—game fish and panfish.

The Sleepy Eye fishing contest is one of the largest contests in Southern Minnesota. The club members suggest coming early — registration begins at 9:30 a.m. — to avoid the crush of later arrivals.

This Sportsmen’s Club event is supported by many local and area business sponsors, and volunteers, who help make the Fishing Derby such a successful event. The profits from the Fishing Derby, and from the two soup and sandwich luncheons the club holds each December and March, are donated to local parks and lake projects, including generous support of the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating Bobbers program.

New this year, the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club is instrumental in establishing a high school Trap Shooting Team for boys and girls who are students at the two local high schools. The club will be the main financial sponsor and several club members have been certified to coach the team. The kids will begin practicing at the Sportsmen’s Club’s Trap Range at the end of March, shoot competitively throughout the rest of the school year, and compete at tournaments in June.

Come out to the lake on Sunday afternoon and support the Sportsmen’s Club, so they can continue to support so many great local projects and programs.