Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained a steady 3.3 percent during December, according to data released recently by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December also held steady at 3.5 percent. Minnesota gained 3,978 jobs from December 2018 to December 2019, a 0.1 percent increase. The private sector average wage rate was up 24 cents in December for a 4 percent rise over the year.

“Minnesota remains a national leader in labor force participation rates as more Minnesotans are stepping from the sidelines to employment. However we continue to experience a tight labor market and slowing job growth,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner.

Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 70.3 percent, compared to the national rate of 63.2 percent.

Four super sectors gained jobs in December. Trade, transportation and utilities saw the largest jobs gain (up 1,500), followed by other services (up 1,300), leisure and hospitality (up 1,200), and government (up 300).

Super sectors losing jobs in December included education and health services (down 1,600), manufacturing (down 1,200), information (down 500), financial activities (down 400), construction (down 200), and mining and logging (down 100).

