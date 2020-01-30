St. Mary's High School's nominees for the Minnesota High School League Triple “A” Award are Lauren Hoffmann and Nicholas Labat.

St. Mary’s High School’s nominees for the Minnesota High School League Triple “A” Award are Lauren Hoffmann and Nicholas Labat. The Triple “A” award recognizes and honors high school seniors who have excelled in academics, fine arts, and athletics. Triple “A” Award nominees must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Lauren and Nicholas were entered in the Sub-section Region 2A competition.

(Sleepy Eye High School nominees were featured last week.)

Lauren Hoffmann is the daughter of Rusty and Tiffany Hoffmann. She is a busy student athlete who values excelling academically as well.

Throughout high school, Lauren kept doubly busy in the fall as a cheerleader and member of the volleyball team — serving as captain of both this year. She’s also played softball each year.

Lauren said her involvement in sports taught her lessons she will use for the rest of her life: “These skills include the importance of working hard, having dedication and commitment, and working with others in order to be successful.”

Lauren also enjoys her involvement in school musicals and the many years of violin lessons, outside of school. She said she’s had the opportunity to play at nursing homes, schools, public events, and even at some weddings. “Playing violin has given me countless opportunities to share my talents with others,” said Lauren.

Lauren plans to attend South Dakota State University next year to study nursing.

Nicholas Labat is the son of Craig and Tina Labat. Nicholas said he appreciates the encouragement and help of his teachers to work hard on academics and also provide important life lessons.

Nicholas has played football, basketball, and baseball throughout high school and values sports as more than a game. “The friendships, lessons, strategies, and memories you will always, made these sports more than just a game,” he said. He feels the leadership qualities he’s gained with be used, outside of sports, in everyday life.

Nicholas has been involved in three school musicals — an experience he found rewarding after months of work. He said, “Musical has taught me to never rule something out just because it is outside your comfort zone.”

“Being a leader in sports, and not having to be the leader in musical productions, also gave me a sense in life that you have to be able to lead at times, but you also can’t always be the leader and will work under others as well.”

Nicholas plans to attend South Dakota State University or Lake Area Technical College next year to study civil engineering or heavy equipment operator.

The purpose of the MSHSL Triple “A” award is to recognize and honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in the fine arts; to elevate academic standards and create greater awareness of League-sponsored activities and their values; and to provide member schools of the League with the opportunity to participate in a statewide program that supports, promotes, and recognizes academic and extra-curricular achievements.

The Triple “A” Award On-Court Recognition Ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Boys' State Basketball Tournament in March. The top two award finishers from each region will be invited to the banquet. League officials will announce the four Triple “A” Award recipients at the banquet. Award recipients—a girl and a boy from both a Class A and a Class AA school—will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.