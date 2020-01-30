Thursday, Jan. 30 the Eagles play in Waseca, their final game before playoffs, which begin Feb. 6.

The Eagles hosted Mankato East last Tuesday, Jan. 21, for another big win.

Eagles 7 Mankato East 1

Scoring for the Eagles in the first period: Jayda Helget, assisted by Alexa Steffl; Brooke Arneson, assisted by Maddie O’Connor and Julia Helget; McKenna Strong, assisted by Evie Sellner and Julia Helget. In the second period: Ally Steffensmeier, assisted by Steffl; Jayda Helget, assisted by Morgan Klein and Steffensmeier. In the third: Steffensmeier, assisted by Jayda Helget and Molly Scheid; Scheid, assisted by Steffl.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Eagles were home again, defeating Luverne.

Eagles 4 Luverne 1

After a scoreless first period, Luverne came out and got the first goal, at 1:12 in the second period. It was all Eagles after that. Jayda Helget scored twice in the second period, assisted by Scheid and Sellner on the first and by Klein on the second. In the third period, Scheid scored twice, assisted by Jayda Helget on both, plus Steffensmeier on the second.

In their final regular season home game, the New Ulm Eagles blanked the Windom Eagles Monday, Jan. 27.

NU Eagles 4 Windom Eagles 0

Windom was credited with only one shot on goal in this game, while New Ulm had 42.

Scoring for our Eagles in the first period was Brooke Merkel, assisted by Malorie Anderson and Sellner. In the second: Steffl, assisted by Julia Helget and O’Connor; Scheid, assisted by Jayda Helget. Julia Helget scored the final goal early in the third period, unassisted.

Tuesday night the Eagles traveled to Fairmont, for a win that brought them to 13-0 in the Big South, 17-7-0 overall.

Eagles 9 Fairmont 0

The Eagles scored three goals in each period against Fairmont Jan. 28. First period: Jayda Helget, assisted by Steffl and Scheid; Steffensmeier, assisted by Klein; O’Connor, assisted by Jayda Helget. Second period: Steffensmeier off Klein again; Jada Rahe, assisted by Afton Hulke; Jayda Helget, Assisted by Sellner. Third period: Sellner, assisted by Hulke; Hulke, assisted by Merkel; Strong (short handed) assisted by Rahe.

Thursday, Jan. 30 the Eagles play in Waseca, their final game before playoffs, which begin Feb. 6.