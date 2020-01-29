The Wabasso boys basketball team put an end to a two-game skid with a pair of Tomahawk Conference victories over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart and SESM. The Rabbits (7-10) have now won five of their past seven after starting the season 2-8.

The Rabbits recently avenged an earlier 74-55 loss to SESM with an impressive 96-89 home win over the Knights (8-8). The Rabbits trailed 44-41 at the half but would outscore the Knights 55-45 in the second half to secure the win.

It was a big night for Isaac Kronback who went 6-of-8 from long range (11-of-14 overall) to finish with a career-high 32 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Will Carlson knocked down five three pointers of this own to finish with 23 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Rabbits were an impressive 16-of-27 from three-point range and shot 52 percent overall from the floor.

Colby Wall added a solid double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. He also had three assists. Mason Dallenbach had 16 points (including a trio of three-point shots) and three assists and Cole Frericks added six points and four rebounds.

In a 65-50 win over BL/H/S, the Rabbits pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 37-27 to pick up the conference win.

Carlson led the way with 21 points and two assists, Kronback added 13 points and nine boards and Wall had nine points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists. Dallenbach added eight points and five assists, Matt Evink had six points and five boards, Frericks had five points and eight rebounds and Jon Donner added three points.

