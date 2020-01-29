The Crookston Eagles Auxiliary recently donated $1,583.79 to the RiverView Foundation with proceeds raised from the Eagles’ third annual Community Soars to Defeat Cancer event held last fall.

Through a silent auction, bake sale, kids’ costume contest, bingo, a pie toss, and meal, funds were raised that will ultimately fund education and services for those in the community dealing with cancer.

“I am genuinely grateful for all that the Eagles Auxiliary does to support others,’’ stated Kent Bruun, RiverView Foundation director. “The Auxiliary does a great job educating and raising awareness for all forms of cancer.’’

The 2019 benefit focused on skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and melanoma is the most deadly type of skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 90 percent of melanoma skin cancers are due to skin cell damage from ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure. Melanoma rates increased from 11.2 per 100,000 in 1982 to 22.7 per 100,000 in 2011. The CDC report notes that without additional community prevention efforts, melanoma will continue to increase over the next 15 years, with 112,000 new cases projected in 2030. The annual cost of treating new melanoma cases is projected to nearly triple from $457 million in 2011 to $1.6 billion in 2030.

“We started this fundraiser to benefit residents of Crookston and the surrounding communities that have RiverView as their medical go-to for their cancer treatments,’’ stated Patty Frydenlund, conductor with the Auxiliary.

“There are always costs that are not covered by insurance, so if the funds raised help even one person, our goal is complete and we receive comfort in knowing as a group, we have helped someone to lighten their load. Our motto is ‘People Helping People’. We demonstrate that motto by holding events like this to help the community.’’

The Eagles’ 2020 cancer awareness fundraiser is set for Sept. 12th.

For more information on the Foundation’s Cancer Awareness Fund or any other Foundation program or project, contact Bruun at 218-281-9249 or e-mail at kbruun@riverviewhealth.org