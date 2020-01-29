Applications are currently being accepted at Crookston High School

RYLA is a youth leadership camp that gives high school students hands-on learning experiences and sessions to build upon their own leadership skills. The curriculum is designed to expand, improve, and refine the participants’ leadership skills and send each camper home with the confidence and tools to lead within their own community. Camp RYLA staff is comprised of both former campers and District 5580 Rotarians who dedicate a week of their summer to ensure campers have a positive and fulfilling learning experience.

The 2020 Camp RYLA will be held July 12-18 and is currently accepting applications.

More information about Camp RYLA can be found by visiting

www.district5580ryla.org.

The 28th annual District 5580 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Camp was held on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus July 14-20, 2019. Each student is awarded sponsorship by their local Rotary club. A total of 125 campers attended this year, and were sponsored by 55 Rotary International Clubs across District 5580 in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada.

Tia Baig, Scott Cordova, Walker Winjum, Kathryn Halos, Audrey Harbott, Ashlyn Genereux and Sophia Steiner were sponsored by the Crookston Rotary Club.

About Rotary International: Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. For more than 110 years, Rotary members have used the motto of "service above self" to express a shared responsibility to take action on our world's most persistent issues. Rotary International's 35,000+ clubs work together to promote peace; fight disease; provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; support education; grow local economies; and much more. For more information, visit www.rotary.org.