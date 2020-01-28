The Jackson County Central Huskies made it a regular season sweep of Redwood Valley with a 94-88 victory over the visiting Cards Jan. 23 in a Big South Conference boys basketball match-up.

The Huskies (10-3) – who sit atop the Section 3AA South standings – also topped the Cardinals (10-5) 102-94 in double overtime in mid-December.

JCC is now 7-0 in Section 3AA play and 6-2 in the Big South, while the Cardinals drop to 4-3 in conference play.

Despite the loss the Cardinals are still atop the Section 3AA-North standings ahead of Minnewaska Area (9-5), Morris Area/CA (7-5) and Benson (10-5).

During the game the Cards trailed 47-40 at the half and fell just short in a second half comeback.

Alex Lang knocked down a season-high six three-point shots to finish with a team-high 22 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Bryant Haas added 19 points – including a trio of three pointers – to go along with four rebounds and an assist.

Carson Woodford added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Connor Josephson just missed out on a triple-double, finishing with 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Carter Guetter chipped in with eight points, Zack Paulsen-Reck had nine points, four assists and three boards, Drew Lundeen had three points and an assist and Carter Johnson added two points and four rebounds.

The Cards travelled to Willmar Jan. 24 and host Marshall in a Big South battle Jan 28.